Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has acquired 50,000 of its own shares, priced at 87.40p each, to be held in Treasury. This transaction adjusts the total outstanding shares available to investors to 350,407,585. Investors can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under FCA regulations.

