Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the acquisition of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 87.40p, with these shares being added to the treasury. This move adjusts the total number of shares available to the market, a key figure for shareholders monitoring their stakes in the company.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.