Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has acquired 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 87.90p, which will now be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue, excluding those in treasury, to 350,607,585, affecting shareholder notification requirements under FCA rules.

