Baillie Gifford & Cuts Stake in Nanobiotix (NANO)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.51MM shares of Nanobiotix SA (NANO). This represents 4.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2023 they reported 1.74MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanobiotix. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR:NANO is 0.0303%, a decrease of 11.2458%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 3,530K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,059,800 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000,000 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 49,938 shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,586 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 12.56% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 15,496 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,222 shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 12.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,043 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 9.06% over the last quarter.

