Baillie Gifford & Co Ups Stake in Nio Inc (NIO)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 121,349,694 shares of Nio Inc (NIO). This represents 7.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 88,858,365 shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO's first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 32,304,234 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,674,587 shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,288,367 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,086,743 shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 35.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 12,681,700 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,768,900 shares, representing a decrease of 40.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 38.08% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 10,993,390 shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120,016 shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds 10,113,800 shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113,800 shares, representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 110.29% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nio Inc. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nio Inc is 0.3517%, a decrease of 11.4286%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 538,617,940 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nio is $19.83. The forecasts range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 79.09% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07.

The projected annual revenue for Nio is $97,549MM, an increase of 126.30%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.22.

