Baillie Gifford & Co Ups Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 244,176,643 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). This represents 18.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 167,752,680 shares and 15.53% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.56% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Ginkgo Bioworks is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as they can program computers. The company's cell programming platform enables the growth of biotechnology across diverse markets, from food to fragrance to pharmaceuticals.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 126,818,856 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,358,057 shares, representing an increase of 31.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 73.32% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 101,834,126 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,084,126 shares, representing an increase of 73.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 397.55% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,158,354 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic Llc holds 32,319,896 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,435,733 shares, representing a decrease of 114.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 44.96% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 30,981,948 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,858,173 shares, representing an increase of 29.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 93.49% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is 0.2917%, an increase of 6.2712%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 1,110,862,559 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is $5.15. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 210.30% from its latest reported closing price of $1.66.

The projected annual revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is $377MM, a decrease of -28.62%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.35.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

