Baillie Gifford & Co Increases Position in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.05MM shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX). This represents 13.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 7, 2022 they reported 7.25MM shares and 12.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.06% and an increase in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.Com is $100.91. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of $86.84.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.Com is $1,521MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.Com Ltd. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Wix.Com Ltd is 0.2646%, an increase of 17.6301%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 58,493,538 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2,958,099 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011,546 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value LP holds 2,567,966 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 2,124,278 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155,845 shares, representing a decrease of 48.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC holds 1,880,107 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878,181 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Soma Equity Partners Lp holds 1,500,000 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,129 shares, representing an increase of 75.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 366.91% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

