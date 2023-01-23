Baillie Gifford & Co Cuts Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47,175,426 shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD). This represents 10.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 53,353,398 shares and 12.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jennison Associates Llc holds 14,797,740 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,275,750 shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 58.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 14,311,306 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,139,359 shares, representing a decrease of 82.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 54.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 12,127,783 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 8,651,125 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,147,287 shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 39.06% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management Llc holds 5,855,008 shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,152 shares, representing an increase of 96.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 2,570.92% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trade Desk Inc is 0.5085%, an increase of 33.2108%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 391,937,381 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $63.48. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.30% from its latest reported closing price of $45.57.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is $1,916MM, an increase of 29.23%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.