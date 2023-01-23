Baillie Gifford & Co Cuts Stake in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,863,842 shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR). This represents 8.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 9,615,168 shares and 9.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,788,239 shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,722,484 shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,916,635 shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915,165 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,371,986 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331,367 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 44.22% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds 1,293,761 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341,300 shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,281,562 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258,527 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novocure Ltd. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Novocure Ltd is 0.1673%, an increase of 0.4470%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 100,622,205 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novocure is $105.06. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of $88.49.

The projected annual revenue for Novocure is $550MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.01.

