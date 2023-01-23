Baillie Gifford & Co Cuts Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,845,360 shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,471,556 shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai?i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. holds 13,620,164 shares representing 27.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 2,273,688 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271,110 shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,124,455 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124,859 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1,789,441 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802,048 shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 12.22% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management Inc holds 769,366 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766,843 shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howard Hughes Corp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Howard Hughes Corp is 0.2042%, a decrease of 21.6835%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 53,036,269 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Howard Hughes is $102.00. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from its latest reported closing price of $80.81.

The projected annual revenue for Howard Hughes is $884MM, a decrease of -54.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, a decrease of -76.57%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.