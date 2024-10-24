News & Insights

Baillie Gifford Boosts Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has acquired 375,694 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 87.74p, which will now be held in Treasury. This transaction increases the total number of treasury shares to 51,761,105, affecting the share count used by investors to calculate their holdings under regulatory rules. Such moves are often seen as strategies to enhance shareholder value.

