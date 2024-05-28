News & Insights

Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Lancashire Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Lancashire Holdings (GB:LRE) has released an update.

Lancashire Holdings Limited has notified a change in shareholding by Baillie Gifford & Co, with the investment firm’s voting rights in Lancashire Holdings crossing a threshold on May 23, 2024. Baillie Gifford’s direct voting rights now stand at 4.94% of the company, totalling 12,056,466 voting rights, a slight decrease from the previous notification.

