Baillie Gifford Adjusts Stake in Lancashire Holdings

Lancashire Holdings Limited has notified a change in shareholding by Baillie Gifford & Co, with the investment firm’s voting rights in Lancashire Holdings crossing a threshold on May 23, 2024. Baillie Gifford’s direct voting rights now stand at 4.94% of the company, totalling 12,056,466 voting rights, a slight decrease from the previous notification.

