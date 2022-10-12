Bailey outburst blunts BoE crisis-fighting tools

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrew Bailey is in danger of blunting the Bank of England’s crisis tools. The UK central bank governor on Tuesday vowed to end emergency bond-buying that has been propping up pension funds, even as investors increasingly assumed the scheme might get extended. His intervention will make any U-turn more damaging.

Bailey is in a difficult position. He is trying to put out market ructions triggered by Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan for 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts, which caused bond yields to soar and left overindebted pension funds desperately selling assets to raise cash. Yet the more he intervenes, the more he may need to raise interest rates to fight inflation, hammering an already sick economy. And the more he may be accused of propping up a foolhardy government.

The bank’s plan was that a temporary 65 billion pound bond-buying scheme would stabilise bond prices and allow funds to smoothly sell down their holdings. The fact that 30-year bond yields are now near 5%, around the September peak of the crisis, suggests they may still be struggling to offload debt or are wary of doing so for fear of losses. So far, the bank has bought less than 10 billion pounds of bonds. Hence Bailey’s intervention on Tuesday, in which he exhorted the UK pension industry to “get this done”.

Yet the governor’s bombast creates more problems than it solves. For one, the bank itself was earlier in the day briefing lenders that it could extend the purchases, the Financial Times says. That, arguably, is obvious: if the crisis were to continue, the bank would have little choice but to keep some kind of support. But now bond markets have to digest mixed messages. Meanwhile, reiterating a hard stop so near the deadline may actually make it harder for the funds to sell, if markets fear a fire sale and panic. Indeed, 30-year bond yields have risen further on Wednesday. Lastly, if Bailey is indeed forced to U-turn by extending the programme, he will have damaged the bank’s credibility.

Ambiguity would have served the BoE better. Bailey could have reiterated that the plan is temporary, while cajoling pension funds behind the scenes to get a move on, and allowing them to sell more at higher prices. Britain is now facing a credibility problem: its government has lost the trust of debt markets, and a souring economy may make its politics more erratic. The Bank of England, as one of the few robust institutions left, needs to not make things worse.

CONTEXT NEWS

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated in a speech on Oct. 11 that the bank planned to its cease its emergency government bond purchases on Oct. 14. The comments came after the Financial Times reported that BoE officials had told bankers that the central bank could extend its purchases if market volatility flares up again.

The BoE announced a 65 billion pound government bond purchase scheme on Sept. 28 to help indebted pension funds facing margin calls avoid being forced to sell gilts. The bank has since had to enlarge the facility to include index-linked bonds.

“We have announced that we will be out by the end of this week. We think the rebalancing must be done,” Bailey said at an event organised by the Institute of International Finance.

“My message to the funds involved and all the firms involved managing those funds: You’ve got three days left now. You’ve got to get this done.”

The BoE has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond Friday’s deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times said, citing three sources.

In a statement on Oct. 12, a BoE spokesperson said: “As the Bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October. The Governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels. Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF, are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs.”

UK 10-year gilt yields rose from 4.439% on Oct. 11 to 4.495% in trading on Oct. 12, similar to highs reached on Sept. 27.

