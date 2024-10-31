News & Insights

Bailador Technology Investments Divests Stake in SiteMinder

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (AU:BTI) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd has announced that it no longer holds a substantial shareholding in SiteMinder Limited after disposing of over 3 million fully paid ordinary shares for approximately $20 million. This change marks a significant shift in Bailador’s investment strategy, potentially impacting its portfolio performance and market position. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Bailador’s evolving approach towards its technology-focused investments.

