Bailador Technology: A Compelling Investment Opportunity

November 11, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (AU:BTI) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments offers a valuable opportunity for investors with its high-growth technology portfolio, delivering strong capital appreciation and fully franked dividends. Despite its track record of conservative valuations and cash realisations above carrying value, BTI shares are currently trading at a discount to their Net Tangible Assets (NTA), making it an attractive proposition for those seeking growth and income. With a dividend yield that can exceed 4% when the share price is below NTA, and backed by substantial franking credits, Bailador presents a compelling case for investment.

