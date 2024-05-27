Bailador Backs Updoc’s Digital Healthcare Expansion

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (AU:BTI) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited has announced a significant $20 million investment in Updoc, an innovative digital healthcare platform offering telehealth services to over 200,000 consumers. As a leader in the telehealth market, Updoc connects patients with health practitioners for a variety of online medical services, aiming to improve accessibility and reduce healthcare costs. The fresh capital will propel Updoc’s product development and international growth, aligning with Bailador’s track record in advancing digital health solutions.

For further insights into AU:BTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.