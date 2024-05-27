News & Insights

Stocks

Bailador Backs Updoc’s Digital Healthcare Expansion

May 27, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (AU:BTI) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited has announced a significant $20 million investment in Updoc, an innovative digital healthcare platform offering telehealth services to over 200,000 consumers. As a leader in the telehealth market, Updoc connects patients with health practitioners for a variety of online medical services, aiming to improve accessibility and reduce healthcare costs. The fresh capital will propel Updoc’s product development and international growth, aligning with Bailador’s track record in advancing digital health solutions.

