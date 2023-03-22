Baidu's smart car business to test autonomous vehicles in Shanghai

Credit: REUTERS/JOSH ARSLAN

March 22, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siu and Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Apollo, Chinese tech giant Baidu's 9888.HK smart car business, has received approval to be among the first companies to test fully autonomous vehicles in Shanghai, China's largest city, it said on Wednesday.

The business currently operates driverless robotaxi services in specially designated areas of Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.

