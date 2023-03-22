Baidu's smart car business to test autonomous vehicles in Shanghai

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Apollo, Chinese tech giant Baidu's 9888.HK smart car business, has received approval to be among the first companies to test fully autonomous vehicles in Shanghai, China's largest city, it said on Wednesday.

The business currently operates driverless robotaxi services in specially designated areas of Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Eduardo Baptista Editing by David Goodman)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.