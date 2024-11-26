Baidu's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $452,157 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $811,033.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $110.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 2366.57 with a total volume of 5,531.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.95 $15.0 $70.00 $171.0K 1.5K 125 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $85.00 $118.0K 396 708 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $85.00 $117.0K 396 508 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.4 $17.7 $17.7 $100.00 $88.5K 1.5K 50 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.25 $7.1 $7.25 $85.00 $80.4K 1.9K 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Current Position of Baidu Trading volume stands at 1,934,569, with BIDU's price up by 1.28%, positioned at $83.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 92 days. What The Experts Say On Baidu

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Susquehanna lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

