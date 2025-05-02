Baidu's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,325, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $432,665.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $105.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 2791.4, with a total volume reaching 7,845.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.7 $1.6 $1.6 $105.00 $128.0K 5.5K 813 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.69 $1.29 $1.5 $105.00 $120.0K 5.5K 2 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.57 $1.39 $1.54 $105.00 $93.6K 5.5K 2.4K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.64 $1.63 $1.63 $80.00 $79.8K 6.9K 181 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.65 $80.00 $47.3K 6.9K 1.2K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 389,805, the price of BIDU is up by 3.16%, reaching $90.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BIDU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

