Baidu's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $635,882, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,256,485.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $140.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Baidu Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.5 $11.3 $11.5 $100.00 $230.0K 3.1K 220 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $120.00 $136.9K 3.2K 1.3K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $120.00 $107.6K 3.2K 1.0K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $4.7 $4.7 $4.7 $105.00 $103.8K 2.0K 1.5K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.7 $3.7 $120.00 $85.8K 3.2K 308

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Baidu With a trading volume of 532,182, the price of BIDU is down by -3.35%, reaching $102.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $100.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

