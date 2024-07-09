Baidu's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 80 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $428,103 and 75, calls, for a total amount of $4,352,027.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $155.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.3 $2.29 $2.3 $100.00 $175.8K 6.4K 2.5K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.85 $6.6 $6.6 $95.00 $160.4K 4.5K 951 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.6 $12.45 $12.5 $85.00 $142.5K 671 141 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.62 $1.54 $1.54 $99.00 $136.9K 181 2.1K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $96.00 $132.9K 260 1.4K

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Baidu With a trading volume of 8,704,867, the price of BIDU is up by 0.53%, reaching $88.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

