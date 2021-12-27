Baidu's Jidu Auto to mass produce its 'robot' electric vehicles in 2023

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Baidu BIDU.O Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first "robot" electric vehicles (EV) in 2023.

Jidu, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, would make EVs that are of the autonomous Level-four, which needs no human intervention, Li said at Baidu's annual developers' conference on Monday.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.