Baidu's electric vehicle arm Jidu raises $400 mln in new funding round

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Baidu's BIDU.O electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto said on Wednesday that it has raised nearly $400 million from Baidu and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in a new funding round.

Jidu, an electric vehicle (EV) venture between China's search engine company Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, said in a statement that it would deliver its mass-produced "robot" EVs in 2023.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

