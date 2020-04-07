Baidu's bonds down on iQiyi short seller report

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - The US dollar bonds of Chinese internet company Baidu were about 5bp–10bp wider this morning following a short seller report targeting its 56%-owned online video subsidiary iQiyi.

Wolfpack Research tweeted yesterday that it is short the US-listed shares of iQiyi, alleging that the company vastly overstates its revenues and subscriber numbers. The report was endorsed by prominent short seller Muddy Waters Research, which tweeted in turn that it had assisted Wolfpack in its research.

iQiyi rejected the claims and said the report "contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions and interpretations regarding information relating to the company".

Baidu’s share price closed 1.1% lower and iQiyi ended 3.2% higher on Tuesday. In afterhours trading, they were down 1.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

Baidu's 2025s and 2030s were quoted at respective spreads of 260bp/250bp and 263bp/253bp wide of Treasuries this morning, according to a trader.

The trader said so far it seems that there will not be a "Luckin-CAR kind of spillover".

CAR Inc's shares and dollar bonds plunged last week after an accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee, a company chaired by CAR's founder. The Chinese car rental company saw its debt downgraded by rating agencies on concern over the impact of the Luckin scandal on its operations and access to capital markets.

Deutsche Bank said in a note while the short seller report on iQiyi is negative, it believes Baidu’s core businesses "remain fundamentally solid, and the company has sufficient room to maintain its current rating". It is neutral on Baidu's bonds.

iQiyi, sometimes described as the Netflix of China, accounts for roughly a quarter of Baidu’s revenues, according to the Deutsche Bank report.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

