Baidu's Autonomous Robotaxis To Operate In Shenzhen; Plans Additional 200 Robotaxis In 2023

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) said the company has obtained licensing for commercial operation of its fully driverless ride-hailing service in Shenzhen. The Apollo Go robotaxis will be allowed to operate across from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company noted that the latest approval makes Shenzhen the fourth city in China where such service is available, following Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.

Baidu noted that users can access the service by using the Apollo Go app or mini-program, as well as Baidu Maps, Baidu App, and other platforms.

In 2023, Baidu plans to put an additional 200 fully driverless robotaxis into operation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.