Baidu’s Apollo autonomous vehicles granted license in Hong Kong, Reuters says

China’s Baidu (BIDU) has received a license to test autonomous vehicles with its Apollo Go robotaxi service in Hong Kong as it expands its footprint outside the Chinese mainland, according to Reuters. Baidu Apollo International Ltd was approved to conduct trials for 10 autonomous vehicles in North Lantau, according to a statement released by Hong Kong’s Transport Department on Friday. The license will be valid from Dec. 9, 2024 to Dec. 8, 2029, with only one self-driving car operating on specified road sections at a time in its first phase, according to the statement.

