Baidu's AI-Push Gains Momentum: Is ERNIE Enough to Power Ambitions?

Baidu, Inc.’s BIDU push into AI is gaining momentum and the centerpiece of that effort is its ERNIE family of large language models. The latest iterations, ERNIE 4.5 and X1 Turbo, demonstrate remarkable progress in both reasoning and multimodal capabilities. Yet the key question remains: Is ERNIE alone enough to anchor Baidu’s broader AI strategy?



There is no denying the model’s technical strength. ERNIE now powers a growing share of Baidu’s product ecosystem, including Gen AI-enhanced search, intelligent digital humans and its Qianfan model-as-a-service platform. These efforts are already translating into commercial success, AI Cloud revenues surged 42% year over year in first-quarter 2025, now accounting for 26% of Baidu Core revenues.



However, Baidu’s AI strategy is clearly broader than just the ERNIE model itself. The company’s strength lies in its end-to-end AI stack, combining infrastructure, models, applications and tools. Importantly, it is adopting an application-driven approach, optimizing model development around real-world use cases, not academic benchmarks.



Open-sourcing ERNIE 4.5 later this year indicates Baidu’s confidence, but also a strategic hedge. In a fiercely competitive AI landscape, where rivals offer chatbots and foundation models of their own, openness and flexibility can drive developer adoption.



So, while ERNIE is the engine, it is Baidu’s integrated AI ecosystem, Qianfan, agents, digital humans and Apollo Go, that fuels the real ambition. On its own, ERNIE may not be enough. But as part of Baidu’s full-stack AI playbook, this could be more than enough to keep it at the forefront of China’s AI race.

AI Rivals in Focus: How Baidu’s ERNIE Compares to Alibaba and Tencent

Baidu’s ERNIE may be at the forefront of China’s AI-foundation model race, but Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY are formidable challengers building out their own AI ecosystems.



Alibaba, through the Cloud Intelligence Group, has been pushing hard with its Tongyi Qianwen model series. Integrated deeply into enterprise SaaS, cloud services and consumer-facing platforms like DingTalk, Alibaba’s model strategy emphasizes versatility and ecosystem embedding. The company’s enterprise scale and cloud dominance give it distribution power that Baidu must match through Qianfan and strategic partnerships.



Tencent, meanwhile, is leveraging its massive user base and gaming, social and content platforms to deploy Hunyuan, its own large model. The company focuses more on AI-as-a-service and verticalized applications across entertainment, finance and healthcare. While Baidu leads in full-stack AI infrastructure, Tencent’s reach and monetization pathways pose a real challenge.



To stay ahead, Baidu must keep differentiating ERNIE with cost-efficient performance, rapid iteration and real-world applications at scale.

BIDU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Baidu’s shares have lost 12% in the past three months against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s 5.6% rise.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BIDU’s forward 12-month price/earnings ratio is 8.63, far below the industry average of 18.13.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s 2025 earnings per share has decreased, as you can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Baidu currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.