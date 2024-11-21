News & Insights

Baidu’s AI and Autonomous Driving Lead Q3 2024 Results

November 21, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Baidu, Inc. Class A (HK:9888) has released an update.

Baidu, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2024 results, highlighting the resilience of its AI Cloud business amidst challenges in its online marketing segment. The company continues to lead in autonomous driving with its Apollo Go service, showcasing its sixth-generation autonomous vehicle across multiple Chinese cities. Despite short-term pressures, Baidu remains committed to its AI-focused strategy, aiming to innovate and create value for consumers and enterprises.

