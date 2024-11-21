Baidu’s AI and Autonomous Driving Lead Q3 2024 Results

Baidu, Inc. Class A (HK:9888) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baidu, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2024 results, highlighting the resilience of its AI Cloud business amidst challenges in its online marketing segment. The company continues to lead in autonomous driving with its Apollo Go service, showcasing its sixth-generation autonomous vehicle across multiple Chinese cities. Despite short-term pressures, Baidu remains committed to its AI-focused strategy, aiming to innovate and create value for consumers and enterprises.

For further insights into HK:9888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.