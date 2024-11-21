Baidu’s AI and Autonomous Driving Lead Q3 2024 Results

Baidu, Inc. Class A (HK:9888) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Baidu, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2024 results, highlighting the resilience of its AI Cloud business amidst challenges in its online marketing segment. The company continues to lead in autonomous driving with its Apollo Go service, showcasing its sixth-generation autonomous vehicle across multiple Chinese cities. Despite short-term pressures, Baidu remains committed to its AI-focused strategy, aiming to innovate and create value for consumers and enterprises.
For further insights into HK:9888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.