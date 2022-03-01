Markets
Baidu.com Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at RMB1.72 billion, or RMB4.51 per share. This compares with RMB5.17 billion, or RMB15.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.08 billion or RMB11.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to RMB33.09 billion from RMB30.26 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): RMB1.72 Bln. vs. RMB5.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB4.51 vs. RMB15.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB33.09 Bln vs. RMB30.26 Bln last year.

