Markets
BIDU

Baidu.com Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

February 22, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at RMB4.95 billion, or RMB13.59 per share. This compares with RMB1.72 billion, or RMB4.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.37 billion or RMB15.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to RMB33.08 billion from RMB33.09 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.95 Bln. vs. RMB1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB13.59 vs. RMB4.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB33.08 Bln vs. RMB33.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.