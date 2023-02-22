Baidu.com Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at RMB4.95 billion, or RMB13.59 per share. This compares with RMB1.72 billion, or RMB4.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.37 billion or RMB15.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to RMB33.08 billion from RMB33.09 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.95 Bln. vs. RMB1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB13.59 vs. RMB4.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB33.08 Bln vs. RMB33.09 Bln last year.

