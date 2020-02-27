Baidu.com Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB26.54 per share

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.34 billion, or RMB18.25 per share. This compares with RMB2.08 billion, or RMB5.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB9.19 billion or RMB26.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to RMB28.88 billion from RMB27.19 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB9.19 Bln. vs. RMB4.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB26.54 vs. RMB13.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB28.88 Bln vs. RMB27.19 Bln last year.

