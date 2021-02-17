Baidu.com Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB20.08 per share

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at RMB5.17 billion, or RMB15.05 per share. This compares with RMB6.35 billion, or RMB18.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB6.87 billion or RMB20.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to RMB30.26 billion from RMB28.88 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): RMB6.87 Bln. vs. RMB9.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB20.08 vs. RMB26.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB30.26 Bln vs. RMB28.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB26 - RMB28.5 Bln

