Baidu.com Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):

Earnings: RMB6.68 billion in Q3 vs. -RMB146 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB18.22 in Q3 vs. -RMB0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.27 billion or RMB20.40 per share for the period.

Revenue: RMB34.45 billion in Q3 vs. RMB32.54 billion in the same period last year.

