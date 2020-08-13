Baidu.com Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of RMB14.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled RMB3.58 billion, or RMB10.31 per share. This compares with RMB2.41 billion, or RMB6.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.08 billion or RMB14.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to RMB26.03 billion from RMB26.33 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): RMB5.08 Bln. vs. RMB3.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB14.73 vs. RMB10.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB26.03 Bln vs. RMB26.33 Bln last year.

