Baidu.com Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB8.84 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):

-Earnings: RMB41 million in Q1 vs. -RMB327 million in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB0.02 in Q1 vs. -RMB0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3082 million or RMB8.84 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB22.45 billion in Q1 vs. RMB24.12 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.