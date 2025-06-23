Baidu vs. Alphabet: Which AI Powerhouse Stock Deserves Your Cash?

Baidu BIDU and Alphabet GOOGL share roots in Internet search and have evolved into global AI heavyweights, each riding the wave of generative AI and cloud services. Baidu, China’s dominant search engine, has leveraged its platform to develop and deploy advanced AI models—like ERNIE 4.5 and ERNIE X1—as well as autonomous driving technology through its Apollo initiative. Alphabet, Google’s parent, spans search, advertising, Cloud, YouTube, and hardware, and is spearheading AI progress with Gemini 2.5, AI-powered Cloud services, and TPUs such as Ironwood.



The recent surge of interest in generative AI and language models has put companies like Baidu and Alphabet in the spotlight. Google’s rollout of AI features (like its Bard/Gemini AI for search) and Baidu’s launch of its ERNIE Bot (an answer to ChatGPT) underscore how both are racing to monetize AI innovations. Investors are wondering which company is better positioned today for upside.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Baidu Stock

Baidu is the unrivaled search leader in China, controlling roughly 60% of China’s search engine market. This core search dominance provides a massive user base and ad platform akin to Google’s in its home market. Beyond search advertising, Baidu has aggressively invested in next-generation tech: its Apollo autonomous driving unit and Apollo Go ride-hailing service are growing (Apollo Go saw a 75% year-over-year increase in rides in first-quarter 2025), and Baidu’s AI Cloud division is booming with 42% revenue growth in the last reported quarter. AI Cloud's non-GAAP operating margin now sits at the level of teens, aided by improved revenue mix and scale efficiencies.



The company’s focus on full-stack AI infrastructure and rapid model iteration—most notably the release of ERNIE 4.5 Turbo and ERNIE X1 Turbo—has significantly reduced inference costs while enhancing performance. These improvements make Baidu’s AI Cloud offerings highly cost-competitive, especially as enterprise clients increasingly look to deploy Gen AI applications at scale.



Baidu faces several key challenges as it pivots aggressively toward AI. Its online marketing revenue declined 6% year over year, reflecting weakness in its traditional ad business amid a transition to AI-powered search that is not yet fully monetized. While AI-generated content now powers 35% of mobile search results, monetization remains in early testing, putting pressure on near-term revenue and margins. Additionally, Baidu reported negative free cash flow of RMB9.2 billion (excluding iQIYI), driven by rising investments in AI infrastructure, cloud services, and autonomous driving.



The company also faces intensifying competition from rivals like Alibaba BABA and Tencent TCEHY in the AI cloud space, while U.S. restrictions on advanced AI chips could disrupt its infrastructure scale-up. Although Baidu touts flexibility in chip sourcing and strong GPU utilization, these constraints could still impact efficiency. Moreover, the wide scope of its AI initiatives, from foundation models to digital humans and robotaxis, raises execution risks and may strain resources in the near term.

The Case for Alphabet Stock

Alphabet, by contrast, is a global behemoth with a far more diversified and resilient business. The company’s revenue base is not only larger but also more diversified than Baidu’s. Besides core search ads, Alphabet owns YouTube, which is a $30+ billion-a-year business on its own, and it operates the world’s third-largest cloud computing platform. It is also a truly global company, generating revenue across all continents, which diversifies its economic exposure (unlike Baidu, which is tethered to China’s economy).



The company has invested in AI research for years (Google AI, DeepMind, etc.), and it’s now moving aggressively to integrate AI across its products. It recently merged Google Brain and DeepMind into a single unit to accelerate innovation.



Alphabet’s financial strength further sets it apart. It ended last quarter with $95.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, against only about $10.9 billion in long-term debt. Its operations churn out enormous cash flows – roughly $19 billion in free cash flow in the most recent quarter – giving Alphabet the strength to invest in AI, fund strategic acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders (Alphabet has been steadily buying back stock). Such financial firepower is a huge advantage in the AI arms race, where computing infrastructure and top talent are expensive. By contrast, Baidu (while financially solid by most standards) operates on a much smaller scale, with roughly $18 billion in annual revenue (in 2024) and just $3 billion in free cash flow in 2024. Alphabet simply has more resources to deploy.



Alphabet is not without challenges. Alphabet faces mounting cost pressures from its aggressive AI infrastructure investments, with CapEx set at $75 billion for 2025 and depreciation rising 31% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, a trend expected to accelerate throughout the year. Operating expenses rose 9%, driven in part by a 17% spike in G&A costs due to legal and regulatory matters. In Google Cloud, while demand is strong, tight supply constraints are causing variability in revenue growth, tied to the timing of capacity deployment.



In advertising, Alphabet warned of slower growth ahead due to tough comparisons in the Financial Services vertical and new APAC regulatory changes that may reduce ad revenue from regional retailers. Additionally, monetization of AI Overviews and AI Mode remains flat, raising concerns about the profitability of these new experiences. The Gemini app also trails competitors in user engagement, with only 35 million daily active users.

BIDU & GOOGL Stock Performances

BIDU and GOOGL’s share price performances have diverged amid different market conditions. Alphabet’s performance has been steady, whereas Baidu’s has been constrained by China’s economic challenges.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation of BIDU & GOOGL Stocks

Alphabet’s valuation has become very stretched compared to Baidu. Alphabet’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 5.89, above Baidu’s 1.51. While regulatory and competitive headwinds exist, Alphabet’s diversified business and proven adaptability give it resilience. In contrast to Baidu’s situation, Alphabet does not need a macro turnaround or a breakthrough to justify its valuation. It’s already delivering solid growth and profits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimates Trend & Growth Rate for BIDU and GOOGL Stocks

For BIDU, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has decreased over the past 60 days, while the same for GOOGL has trended upward, as you can see below. The estimated figure for BIDU indicated a 10.5% decline, while for GOOGL, the figure depicts 18.3% growth.

For BIDU Stock





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



For GOOGL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Is the Better Bet Now?

After weighing both cases, Alphabet emerges as the stronger candidate for investors’ cash today. Alphabet’s diversified revenue base, global scale, strong AI integration, and disciplined capital returns outweigh valuation concerns and regulatory risks. Baidu, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), although deeply undervalued and rich in AI ambition, faces steeper execution and policy hurdles. Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and reflects a more reliable footing for investors seeking AI-related gains today. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

