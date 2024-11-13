News & Insights

Baidu unveils smart glasses powered by Ernie LLM, FT reports

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Baidu (BIDU) has unveiled smart glasses, powered by its Ernie LLM, that will “become a private assistant” by tracking calories, playing music, and more, The Financial Times’ Eleanor Olcott reports. Li Ying, head of Baidu’s hardware brand Xiaodu, unveiled the glasses, which are expected to go on sale next year, during an event in Shanghai on Tuesday. The company’s entry into smart glasses comes as U.S. companies Meta (META) and Snap (SNAP) are seeking to dominate the market outside China.

