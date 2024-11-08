Baidu to unveil AI smart glasses to compete with Meta, Bloomberg reports

Baidu (BIDU) is preparing to unveil a pair of glasses with a built-in AI assistant rivaling Meta‘s (META) Ray-Bans that have seen success in AI-powered hardware, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company plans to highlight the product, which will have built-in cameras to capture photos and video and will support voice interactions built atop Baidu’s Ernie model, at its annual Baidu World event in Shanghai next week.

