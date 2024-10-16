Baidu Unusual Options Activity For October 16

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $208,975 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $7,243,602.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $95.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 1582.67, with a total volume reaching 47,848.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.05 $26.0 $26.0 $75.00 $1.8M 401 1.4K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.8 $25.65 $25.65 $75.00 $1.5M 401 2.2K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.45 $25.95 $25.95 $75.00 $1.1M 401 651 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.65 $25.6 $25.6 $75.00 $442.8K 401 2.6K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.95 $25.9 $25.9 $75.00 $409.2K 401 202

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 143,847, the price of BIDU is up by 0.78%, reaching $94.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

