Baidu Unusual Options Activity For February 12

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 85 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $379,837, and 79 were calls, valued at $5,968,898.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $170.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 1958.74, with a total volume reaching 33,919.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.25 $9.9 $10.0 $100.00 $998.0K 2.9K 1.0K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.65 $18.55 $18.55 $80.00 $371.0K 1.6K 205 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.9 $26.25 $26.6 $90.00 $266.0K 645 129 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.8 $22.2 $22.5 $85.00 $112.4K 510 57 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.0 $9.45 $9.93 $90.00 $99.3K 1.2K 431

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Present Market Standing of Baidu With a trading volume of 5,480,640, the price of BIDU is up by 4.6%, reaching $93.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $112.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Baidu, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.