Baidu Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $99,420, and 13 were calls, valued at $817,550.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $150.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.05 $3.95 $4.0 $95.00 $240.0K 3.8K 691 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.0 $7.25 $130.00 $108.7K 692 150 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.85 $15.6 $15.85 $95.00 $79.2K 336 51 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.45 $13.2 $13.2 $90.00 $66.0K 512 50 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.4 $4.5 $75.00 $56.7K 1.8K 300

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,199,224, the price of BIDU is down by -0.72%, reaching $89.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

