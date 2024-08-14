Baidu Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $166,607, and 4 were calls, valued at $267,550.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $140.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.15 $12.05 $12.05 $85.00 $162.6K 491 170 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.45 $4.15 $4.2 $87.00 $42.0K 193 100 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.2 $12.0 $12.0 $85.00 $40.8K 491 34 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.0 $3.55 $3.7 $86.00 $37.0K 132 100 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.5 $6.07 $140.00 $33.3K 718 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 258,079, the BIDU's price is down by -0.87%, now at $85.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $129.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $135. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Baidu with a target price of $125. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $130. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $128.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

