US Markets
BIDU

Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in HK listing - sources

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese search engine Baidu Inc will launch its Hong Kong secondary listing on Friday and will sell around 4% of its shares, which at current price will raise at least $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine Baidu Inc will launch its Hong Kong secondary listing on Friday and will sell around 4% of its shares, which at current price will raise at least $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public and the company declined to comment. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BAIDU HONGKONG/LISTING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular