Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in HK listing - sources

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine Baidu Inc will launch its Hong Kong secondary listing on Friday and will sell around 4% of its shares, which at current price will raise at least $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

