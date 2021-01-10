Markets
Baidu To Partner With Geely To Manufacture Intelligent EVs

(RTTNews) - China's search engine Baidu Inc. (BIDU) said that it plans to form a company to manufacture intelligent electric vehicles or EV and will collaborate with multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Baidu stated that it will provide intelligent driving capabilities to power the passenger vehicles for the new venture. Geely will contribute its expertise in automobile design and manufacturing.

".. China has become the world's largest market for EVs, and we are seeing EV consumers demanding next generation vehicles to be more intelligent." said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu.

