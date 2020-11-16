US Markets
Baidu to buy JOYY's live-streaming business in China for $3.6 bln

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O said on Monday it would acquire JOYY Inc's YY.O video-based entertainment live streaming business in China for about $3.6 billion in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and would includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, the company said.

