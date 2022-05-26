Baidu Slips To Q1 Loss, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chinese Internet company Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company was RMB 885 million or $140 million, compared to last year's profit of RMB 25.65 billion.

Loss per ADS was RMB 2.87 or $0.45, compared to profit of RMB 73.76 a year earlier.

Adjusted net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 3.9 billion or $612 million, compared to RMB 4.30 billion. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 11.22 or $1.77, compared to RMB 12.38 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 3.8 billion or $600 million, down 22 percent from last year.

Total revenues were RMB 28.4 billion or $4.48 billion, a growth of 1 percent from last year's RMB 28.13 billion. Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 21.4 billion or $3.37 billion, increasing 4 percent year over year.

Looking ahead, Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu, said, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to quality revenue growth and an enduring business model. In addition, we will further enhance our overall operational efficiency to drive long-term growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.