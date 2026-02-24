Baidu Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Baidu BIDU is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.68 billion, indicating growth of 0.15% on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, which has decreased by 6 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 44.11% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



Baidu beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 29.26%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for BIDU’s Q4 Earnings

Baidu is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with meaningful AI momentum, building on a strong previous quarter for its AI-powered businesses as cloud infrastructure, AI applications and AI-native marketing services collectively demonstrated accelerating growth. The improving revenue mix from these segments is expected to provide a constructive backdrop heading into the to be reported period, with AI Cloud Infra having posted 33% year-over-year growth and subscription-based AI accelerator infrastructure revenues surging 128% year over year in the prior quarter.



The AI-native marketing services segment is expected to have continued scaling through the fourth quarter, supported by digital human and advertiser agent adoption across healthcare, automotive and lifestyle verticals. The Double 11 shopping festival is expected to have served as a meaningful near-term revenue catalyst, with digital human-powered live streaming reported to have driven strong GMV gains during the event. Apollo Go's global footprint, which expanded to 22 cities as of October 2025 following commercial launches in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi, is expected to continue adding ride volumes and advancing the platform's unit economics trajectory.



However, the quarter is expected to have remained challenged on multiple fronts. Online marketing revenues, which declined 18% year over year in the previous quarter, are expected to have continued facing structural headwinds as advertiser spending shifted toward competing short-video and social platforms. The ongoing AI transformation of Baidu Search, while strategically necessary, is expected to have weighed on near-term monetization, presenting a tension between long-term competitiveness and short-term revenue visibility.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Baidu has an Earnings ESP of -2.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 19. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s second-quarter earnings has inched upwards by 11 cents to $8.5 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s EPS for the fiscal second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 444.87%.



MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



Snowflake SNOW is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which has been revised a penny upward over the past 60 days. Estimates for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter EPS suggest a year-over-year decline of 10%.

