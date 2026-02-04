Baidu (SEHK:9888) Price Target Increased by 13.97% to 163.80

The average one-year price target for Baidu (SEHK:9888) has been revised to HK$163.80 / share. This is an increase of 13.97% from the prior estimate of HK$143.72 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$87.76 to a high of HK$275.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.39% from the latest reported closing price of HK$137.20 / share.

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 23.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9888 is 0.50%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.91% to 193,255K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,739K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,100K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,439K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 23,835K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,946K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,387K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,931K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 19.79% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 9,045K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,784K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9888 by 1.07% over the last quarter.

