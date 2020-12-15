Baidu Rockets Higher on Electric Vehicle Plans

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) surged higher today on rumors that the company is considering entering the electric vehicle (EV) market, according to a report by Reuters. Baidu, which is widely considered to be China's leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving cars, has reportedly engaged in discussions with automakers about its plans.

Baidu hasn't yet finalized any deals, which could include a majority-owned collaboration with some of the country's leading carmakers or contract manufacturing of EVs. The company has held early talks with a number of Chinese automakers, including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Guangzhou Automobile, and China FAW Group.

Baidu's Apollo Go Robotaxi in Cangzhou, China. Image source: Baidu.

The company's Apollo autonomous-driving business already operates a self-driving taxi service, Go Robotaxi, in the cities of Beijing, Cangzhou, and Changsha. Those vehicles currently drive the roads with backup drivers, but Baidu received approval from the Chinese government last week to conduct safety tests with five vehicles operating without human drivers on board. The company plans to expand to as many as 30 cities over the coming three years.

Baidu is already working with a growing list of Western manufacturers on smart-car technology, including Ford, Volkswagen, and Toyota, among others.

EV stocks have been on fire this year, as adoption of EVs accelerates. Market leader Tesla has gained more than 660% in 2020 and the company is set to join the ranks of the S&P 500. At the same time, Chinese EV maker NIO Limited is up nearly 1,000%.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baidu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of Baidu and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baidu and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.