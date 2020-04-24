Baidu resumes newsfeed function after cyberspace regulator's complaints

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc's BIDU.O resumed updating its news feed channels on Friday, 16 days after they were suspended following a clean-up order from China's internet regulator.

The Cyberspace Administration of China earlier this month ordered Baidu to to stop the spread of "low brow content", saying that Baidu's content review processes on some of its news feed channels was not "strict" and the channels had been a bad influence on society.

Baidu declined to comment on Friday when asked about the resumption of its news feed function.

On Tuesday, investor Roger Ikeda filed a shareholder class-action complaint against Baidu in the United States accusing it of failing to disclose problems with its newsfeed service.

Ikeda said the "precipitous decline" of the company’s share price after the suspension of the newsfeeds meant that investors "suffered significant losses and damages."

“We believe the lawsuit has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously,” Baidu said in response to the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

